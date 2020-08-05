Egyptian envoy calls on Gen Bajwa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Egypt’s Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Mohamed Dahroug Tuesday called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various fields came under discussion.
The two expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of bilateral relations between both brotherly countries. The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.