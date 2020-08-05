close
Wed Aug 05, 2020
August 5, 2020

Egyptian envoy calls on Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Egypt’s Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Mohamed Dahroug Tuesday called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various fields came under discussion.

The two expressed satisfaction over the trajectory of bilateral relations between both brotherly countries. The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

