Sindh bar files petition against elevation of 3 judges

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed challenging the elevation of three judges of the Lahore High Court to the Supreme Court.

Sindh Bar Council through its Executive Committee chairman and others filed the petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday under Article 184(3) of the Constitution praying to set aside the appointments/ notification of the three judges.

It further prayed that the appointments to the vacancies thus created be made from the inter se seniority to the chief justices of the high courts