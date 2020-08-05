close
Wed Aug 05, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
August 5, 2020

Minor rescued

Islamabad

Rawalpindi : Two years old boy was rescued by the officials of Rescue 1122 the previous day.

The boy fell into nine inches width and 120 feet deep boring pipe accidentally and was rescued safely by Rescue 1122 officials after one hour long rescue operation.

Rescue personnel faced multiple difficulties to rescue the boy, as width of boring pipe was very small and deep. Rescue personnel with assistance of crane, search light and hook to extricate successfully the boy from 120 feet deep boring pipe.

