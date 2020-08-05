Muslim bloc

August 5 was the darkest day in the contemporary history of Indian occupied Kashmir. On this date, India flouted the resolutions passed by the United Nations and annexed the disputed territory of Kashmir. Thousands of Kashmiris have lost their lives in the past one year at the hands of the Indian forces. Pakistan has always raised a voice for the liberation of Kashmir. It is necessary that our Muslim brethren support freedom of Kashmir vociferously.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has also slammed India for the crimes it has committed in the occupied territory of Kashmir. The shadows of war are lengthening around the border and nearly 25 percent of the world population may face a situation that would be unpleasant for all inhabitants of the region if India is left unbridled. A Muslim block is direly needed to overcome this situation.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad