Usman Buzdar, Governor Sarwar offer Eid prayers at Governor’s House

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offered Eidul Azha prayers at Governor's House. According to official sources, after offering Eid prayers both the leaders offered Dua for peace, progress and prosperity of the country and later exchanged Eid greetings with each other and people maintaining social distancing. Dua was also offered for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).