Federal govt completes 132 development schemes

ISLAMABAD: With utilisation of 80 percent of allocated funds for development projects at the federal level, the government claims to accomplish 132 development schemes of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) during the last financial year 2019-20.

The utilization of PSDP funds stood at Rs563 billion out of total allocated amount of Rs701 billion, indicating 80 percent utilisation of funds. Contrary to the perception that majority of development schemes remained halted, the government claimed that 132 development schemes were completed in last financial year 2019-20 ending on June 30, 2020.

The utilization of funds stood at Rs563 billion in 2019-20 compared with Rs502 billion in 2018-19.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had always maintained that utilization of funds was on the higher side in last two years compared to the period of last five years.

The list of projects sent out to the PM Office claiming completion of projects showed that the establishment of Specialized Medium Range Weather Forecasting Center (SMRFC) and Strengthening of Weather Forecasting system in Islamic Republic of Pakistan were completed with an estimated cost of Rs2.502 billion. The construction of 6-lane highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road (18.3 km), including over River Ravi (Lahore Eastern Bypass), has been completed with approved cost of Rs 12.84 billion.

Construction of Bhuran-Havalian Expressway (E-35) 29.1km revised has been completed with approved cost of Rs 34.165 billion.

Construction of Faisalabad-Khanewal (M-4) having length of 184 km has been accomplished with approved cost of Rs 60.823 billion.

The government has accomplished construction of KKH Phase-II Havalian-Thakot (118.057 km) part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with approved cost of Rs136.659 billion.

Construction of Roads Networks for New Islamabad International Airport main link Thalian Link & Periphery Road (length 26km) has been completed with approved cost of Rs11.295 billion.

Construction of Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 section) of Karachi-Lahore Motorway has been completed with approved cost of Rs 150.665 billion. The Peshawar-Karachi motorway projection with construction of Sukkur-Multan section has been completed with approved cost of Rs 298.008 billion.

The procurement of six Maritime Patrol Vessels (MPVs) was completed with approved cost of Rs 16.28 billion. It has been explained that 100 percent PSDP funds were consumed which includes 20 percent advance of contract cost.

After outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the work remained halted and would be resumed soon. The Planning Commission considered it as complete project because they had given their whole shared of funds.

The installation of new tube wells on the premises of Survey of Pakistan Colony at Brewery Road Quetta with approved cost of Rs 5.61 million has been completed.

The establishment and operation of Basic Education Community Schools in the country with approved cost of Rs 5.759 billion. The Planning Commission explained that authorization of Rs 564.816 million for honorarium of teachers for Jan-June 2020 is pending in Ministry of Planning, Development and Initiatives.

The sponsors have submitted a summary for Council of Common Interest (CCI) for consideration of transfer the existing NCHD (National Commission for Human Development) and Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) schools, teachers and students from Ministry of Federal Education.

The improving of Human Development Indicators education related in Pakistan has been accomplished with approved cost of Rs 3.616 billion. The School of Dentistry Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad has been accomplished with approved cost of Rs 1.294 billion.

The Planning Commission explains that civil works of the project completed but some procurement/import are in pipeline that was delayed due to current COVID-19 pandemic.

Acquisition of land and construction of 48-family suits at Islamabad has been completed with approved cost of Rs 289.86 million. However, the Planning Commission explains that accounts are yet to be finalized.

Acquisition of land & construction of Audit Complex Hayatabad Peshawar has been completed with cost of Rs105.95 million, construction of barracks in NAB Complex Lahore with cost of Rs 47.26 million, construction of residential accommodation of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Academy at H-11/1 Islamabad with cost of Rs 102.2 million and extension of Federal Lodge No-1 Qasre Naz Karachi, construction of kitchen, office building 7 12 servant quarters, construction of 32 VIP suits phase-I , 24 VIP suits with cost of Rs 277.14 million.

Construction of Prestressed bridge from Maingri to Fateh Pur Afghana on Nullah Bahain Tehsil Shakargarh District Narowal with cost of Rs895.36 million, construction of additional exam hall at FPSC Peshawar with cost of Rs27.77 million, construction of Conference Room and Offices at PM’s House at Islamabad with cost of Rs289 million and construction of Office Building of NAB Headquarters Islamabad at G-5/1 Islamabad with cost of Rs1.769 billion has been completed.

Construction of Premix road including RCC bridge from Kangar Patan to Seri Sher Shah district Abbottabad has been completed with cost of Rs 206.842 million, construction of Prestressed bridge over Nallah Bahain Shakargarh pur road in District Narowal with cost of Rs326.451 million, acquisition of land and construction of residential accommodation for NAB KPK with cost of Rs524.186 million, development schemes for district Shangla Rs300 million, development schemes for district Torghar Rs321.85 million, extension of I.B Academy Rs375 million, improvement and repair work to block number 1 and IV Markaz-G-6 Alloted to NAB Rawalpindi with cost of Rs68.78 million, Up-gradation of Chamba House Lahore Rs38.96 million, replacement of sewer lines & water supply system of Pak PWD Colony Wahadat Road Lahore Rs26 million, Water supply scheme Baradar Budhall Poodninal Oghi District Manshera with cost of Rs78.7 million, widening/improvement of road from Ghumanwala to Baigpur in district Gujranwala Rs442.12 million, installation of tube wells in federal lodge No-1, II, III at Quetta with cost of Rs21.98 million and establishment of Bostan Industrial Estate Phase-1 with cost of Rs519.32 million.

The establishment of Infrastructure in Quetta Industrial and Trading Estate Phase-II, Provision of Infrastructure in Quetta Industrial Estate Phase-IV, Up-gradation of Radio Station Multan under ODA program of South Korea, replacement of 15 years old/redundant outside plants (OSP) in AJ&K, replacement of GSM Network of AJK, replacement of data nodes infrastructure at KSL, STP Islamabad due to Awami Markaz blaze incident, capacity enhandement of Frontier Crops Balochistan by raising 8 additional wings, conservation and development of rain water resource in ICT, Construction of 1x additional wing accommodation for shawal Rifles at Razmak, construction of 4 Police Stations in Islamabad, construction of accommodation for 3x wings at Chota Data Khel, Gharlamai, and Gharyam North Waziristan Agency, construction of 3x for wings at Jhalar, Ghurbaz and Saidgai of North Waziristan Agency and cponstruction of accommodation of 3x wings at Ursoon Chirtal, Trippman Upper Dir and Angoor Ada South Waziristan Agency were completed.