Girls clinch top positions in HSSC examinations

Islamabad : Overall the girls clinched maximum positions in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II Annual Results 2020 of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), announced here on Thursday.

This year HSSC Annual Examination 2020 could not be conducted completely due to coronavirus pandemic while the results had specially been prepared under the "Promotion Policy of Federal Government".

The girls were hailed for being dominant and clinched top slots in 2020 HSSC exams, in a ceremony held at the FBISE attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram as chief guest, FBISE chairman Rao Atiq Ahmad, position holder students, parents and teachers.

According to the detail, a total 71482 regular, private and ex-students appeared in the HSSC Part II examinations 2020, out of which 66635 could pass the exams, which is 93.22 percent of the total students.

In Humanities Group, the first position was secured by Zainab Afzal from Public School and College, Jutial Gilgit with 1000 marks, while the second position was clinched by Haleema Gul from Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate) F-7/2 Islamabad with 995 marks.

The third position was taken by Muhammad Hassan from Institute of Islamic Sciences Satra Meel Islamabad with 983 marks.

In Pre-Medical Group, the trio position were clinched by the female students of Army Public School and College for Girls Humayun Road Rawalpindi Cantt.

including Saira Azhar with 1088 marks, Aneesa Rashid with 1085 marks and Mahnoor Fatima with 1081 marks.

In Pre-Engineering Group, the first and second positions were taken by the students of Hamza Army Public School and College Stadium Road Rawalpindi including Minahil Nadeem with 1075 marks and Ayza Amer with 1073 marks.

However, the third position was shared by the Muhammad Ahmed Mohsin from Punjab College of Science Blue Area Islamabad and Rakhmeen Gul from OPF Girls College F-8/2 Islamabad with 1071 marks.

In General Science Group, the first position was shared by the Hira from Askaria College Girls Wing Market Road Rawalpindi and Suman Asim from Pakistan International School Al-Jubail Saudi Arabia with 1065 marks.

The second position was clinched by the Shifa Imran from Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges H-8/1 Islamabad with 1046 marks, while Nimra Mushtaq from Bahria College, Nore-I MT Khan Road Karachi achieved the third position with 1036 marks.

In Commerce Group, the first position was taken by the Khalid from Fauji Foundation College for Boys New Lalalzar Rawalpindi Cantt with 997 marks.

The second position was clinched by the Said Ali from Pakistan International School Doha Qatar with 983 marks, while the third position was taken by the Mahnoor Qaiser from Punjab College Campus of Hill House Boarding School H-11/4 Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram congratulated the students, parents and teachers for achieving the high success in SSC exams and wished them good luck in the future.

She said that the announcement of results, conduction of exams and opening of schools were major challenges for the government in wake of pandemic coronavirus.

Today''s HSSC result announcement was made possible by the efforts of government which took decision in Inter Provincial Minister Conference (IPEMC), she added.

IPEMC, Wajiha said, formulate a special promotion policy under which the HSSC students have been promoted without exams due to COVID-19.Lauding the madaris students for achieving third positions in humanities group of HSSC exams, Wajiha said that madrassa schools were playing key role in providing education.