PM for action against officials stonewalling PTI priorities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the promotion of the construction sector is one of the top priorities of the government and directed all chief secretaries to take strict action against officials who are creating obstacles in fulfilling the ruling party’s priorities.

He made the remarks while addressing a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported. Khan said construction could minimise the adverse impacts of the coronavirus epidemic on the national economy, accelerate the economic process and create job opportunities.

The Prime Minister said all possible facilities are being provided to the construction sector and the business community should take full advantage of these incentives. He asked the traders to invest in this sector, assuring them all possible cooperation from the government in this regard.

The meeting, which was also attended by a delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan, reviewed incentives given by the government and progress of activities after the government’s announcements for the construction sector.

The delegation assured the meeting that they would start various projects within four months which will create economic activities worth 1,370 billion rupees. These projects include construction of about 100,000 residential units in the country.

Lauding the initiative of launching web portal by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to streamline the application process for NOCs and other approvals, the Prime Minister directed the provision of a “one-window” facility and similar portal in other provinces, as well as Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. He said the helpline at the federal level should play its due role in ensuring timely provision of facilities like electricity and gas in the new housing units, housing colonies and commercial buildings.