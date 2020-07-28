Significant reduction in corona cases, deaths

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday said significant reduction in coronavirus cases and mortality rate had been witnessed in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference here after presiding over the 4th provincial meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) here at the Civil Secretariat, Asad said the high-level meeting had reviewed the work made by KP government against COVID-19.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Minister for Health and Finance Taimour Salim Jhagra, and Special Assistant to the CM on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash were also present. He said it was the fourth meeting of NCOC in Peshawar after similar meetings were held in Lahore, Karachi and Quetta.

The federal minister said coronavirus had affected almost all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to arrival of oversees Pakistanis belonging to this province besides migration of its people from others provinces of Pakistan. He said containment of coronavirus pandemic was a great challenge in the initial days in the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, timely action of KP government helped reduce deaths and cases of coronavirus.

He said although the spread of COVID-19 was contained in the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, still a lot of efforts were required for complete eradication of virus from the province.

Asad Umar said Eidul Azha was near and people should adopt all precautionary measures while visiting cattle markets to avoid contracting the virus. “Our religion has laid great emphasis on protection of lives and properties of humanity; therefore, it is our collective duty being a Muslim to make our people safe from coronavirus,” he said. The federal minister urged people to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity and use mask while visiting cattle markets.