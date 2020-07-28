WB outgoing country director thanks Shahbaz for support

LAHORE: World Bank’s outgoing country director for Pakistan Illango Patchamuthu while thanking the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif for his support has said none of his team’s achievements would have been possible without Shahbaz’s constant support and guidance. In a letter to Shahbaz, Patchamuthu said he relied on the Opposition leader’s counsel and this excellent partnership supported by a strong World Bank country team managed to complete task efficiently. He also thanked the PML-N chief for his warm hospitality during his stay in Pakistan. Patchamuthu told Shahbaz about his successor Najy Benhassine, who will assume duties from August 1, 2020.