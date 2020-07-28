Maulana Attaur Rahman says time to get rid of PTI govt

CHARSADDA: Urging the opposition parties to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to pave the way for a free and fair election, provincial chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Senator Maulana Attaur Rahman on Monday said that the “incompetent” rulers had disappointed the masses with their flawed policies and unbridled price-hike.

“This is the darkest era of disappointment and distress the masses are suffering from due to massive inflation and price-hike,” the senator told media during his visit to Darul Uloom-e-Islamia, Charsadda. JUI provincial spokesperson Jalil Jan, ex-minister Asif Iqbal Daudzai, ex-lawmaker Maulana Gohar Shah and others were also present on the occasion. “The leaders of opposition parties should realize the severity of situation and must rise to the occasion in the greater national interest to oust the government and get the people rid of the incompetent and corrupt rulers,” he asked the politicians.

The rulers, according to Maulana Attaur Rahman, had compromised on the Kashmir issue and were now mulling over various pretexts to set free Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. He, however, said that the government move would be resisted tooth and nail in the parliament to safeguard national interest. The senator believed the PTI government was imposed on the nation through massively rigged elections some two years ago, and now the poor people were bearing the brunt of selected rulers. The performance of incumbent government, he thought, was very disappointing as the people were committing suicide due to skyrocketing price-hike and unemployment.

Our correspondent adds from NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) provincial head Maulana Ataur Rahman said his party would not allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to reverse the 18th Constitutional Amendment. He was speaking at a meeting of his party’s executive council here. JUI provincial deputy general secretary Asif Iqbal Daudzai, secretary information Abdul Jalil Jan, joint secretary Danishmand and Maulana Ahmad Ali Darvesh attended the meeting. The party’s district head Qari Mohammad Aslam Haqqani presided over the meeting. Maulana Ataur Rahman the economy was on the verge of collapse due to the wrong policies of the incumbent government. He said the government had also added to the woes of the business community. The JUI leader said his party would not let the government damage the interests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Finance Commission. “The time has come to dislodge this government,” he said, adding the PTI rulers had caused irreversible loss to the country.

He added the people had become disenchanted with the rulers, who reneged on all the pledges made with the people during the last general election. Maulana Ataur Rahman said his party would actively take part in the next local government election, asking the participants in the meeting to mobilize the party members.