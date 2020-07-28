MQM-P, PPP, PTI all contributed to destruction of city: PSP chief

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Monday everyone had contributed equally to the destruction of Karachi.

“The people of Karachi got themselves treated by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, which resulted in kidney failure of the city. The Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government is not even ready to provide treatment, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s federal government has put the city in the ICU, after which the next destination of the metropolis is the graveyard,” he said while talking to media persons outside an accountability court.

He was of the view that the city needed a good doctor, and “no one has a better grip on the pulse of this city than us”. “The problems of Karachi are understood and only we can improve the city.”

The former Karachi nazim said the PPP chanted slogans against the division of Sindh but was itself involved in the war of occupation. “It has divided Sindh’s capital into six districts. Just as the partition of Sindh is unacceptable, so is the partition of Karachi also unacceptable.”

Karachi is being destroyed and that meant Pakistan was being destroyed, he said, adding that the local government department was lying because it did not have the authority and resources.

“Fifteen billion rupees have come to them in the district ADP. According to this calculation, some 700 projects should have been built. But there has been massive corruption in the local government, it should be held accountable and all the culprits of the local government should be put on the exit control list and investigated.”

Kamal said “the killer of a person is arrested in the name of terrorism, but the representatives of the governments who had killed generations were still enjoying protocol by committing “democratic terrorism”.

“The citizens pin no more hope on the governments; I am asking the state institutions as to how long the people will be pushed against the wall. Who will pay hedd to the plight of the people of Karachi? Should they be heard by an institution of the country or will they have to go to the United Nations to get their problems resolved?” he asked.

The PSP chief said there was no electricity, no water and no gas for the people of Karachi, and he city was devastated by a little rain. No one was ready -- neither the federal, provincial government nor the city government -- to take ownership and responsibility, he added.