Coronavirus claims 25 more lives in Sindh

As many as 25 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Sindh during last 24 hours, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday in his daily statement on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

After the recent deaths, the death toll due to the viral disease in the province stood at 2,135, he added.

“Around 798 new cases of coronavirus have also emerged when 11,009 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 117,598 while 25 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,135,” Shah said.

He explained that 798 new cases emerging out of 11,009 tests constituted a 7 per cent detection rate. He added that so far 699,326 tests had been conducted that detected 117,598 COVID-19 cases all over Sindh constituting an overall 17 per cent detection rate.

Shah said after the 25 recent deaths, the mortality rate due to the viral disease was 1.8 per cent. He added that after the recovery of another 528 patients, the number of cured patients so far had reached 104,019 that constituted a 88 per cent recovery rate.

Currently, 11,444 patients of COVID-19 were under treatment in Sindh, of whom 10,784 were in home isolation, 29 at the isolation centres and 631 at different hospitals, he explained and added that the condition of 429 patients was stated to be critical, of whom 66 had been shifted onto ventilators.

He stated that of the total 798 new cases of COVID-19, 456 had been detected from Karachi, including 110 from District Central, 106 from District East, 105 from District South, 70 from District Korangi, 34 from District West and 31 from District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, he said Hyderabad had 48 new cases, Tando Allahyar 26, Sanghar 20, Badin 19, Shikarpur 18, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Mirpurkhas 13, Khairpur, Matiari, Tando Mohammad Khan and Umerkot 11 each, Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot 10 each, Dadu nine, Jamshoro eight, Ghotki five, Naushehro Feroz and Sukkur three each, Thatta two and Jacobabad had one new case.