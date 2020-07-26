‘PTI has taken major steps for people’s welfare’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi lawmakers and leaders lauded the two-year achievements of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government on Saturday and said that on July 2, two years ago the PTI with the support of people uprooted “the thrones of thieves and looters” and raised its victory flag.

On the completion of two years of its government, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi celebrated July 25 as “Yaum-e-Tashakkur” by organising an event at Insaf House.

The PTI Sindh leadership, members of the national and provincial assemblies, organisational officials and workers participated in the event and cut a cake. They also prayed for the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government.

“We are very grateful to the people of Pakistan who gave a historic victory to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI,” said PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman.

He said that the PTI during its two-year rule had taken revolutionary steps for the welfare of the people and development of the country. “He [Khan] has brought about reforms in every sector and made the institutions work in a professional manner. During the two years of the PTI rule, the current account deficit has come down to a record level,” said Zaman, who is also an MPA. He said that the federal government had eliminated unnecessary government expenditure through an austerity drive. “So far 22 billion direct loans have been repaid during our tenure. During the PTI regime, various power generation projects were launched through which the supply of 8,018 MW power to the country would be ensured.”

Zaman said that thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the position of Pakistan had become more stable internationally. “The government took the best measures to prevent a global pandemic such as COVID-19. Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, the provision of Rs12,000 to millions of families is being ensured.”