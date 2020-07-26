close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2020

PSP to stage protest against Sindh govt today

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2020

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) will stage a protest today (Sunday) outside the Karachi Press Club to denounce what it called the biased and anti-Karachi policy of the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government.

The protest will be led by PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal. The announcement of the protest was made at an emergency meeting of the PSP's central executive committee and national council on Saturday.

The meeting criticised the politics of the Sindh government and decided to fight the case of Karachi on the streets without violating the law.

Latest News

More From Karachi