PSP to stage protest against Sindh govt today

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) will stage a protest today (Sunday) outside the Karachi Press Club to denounce what it called the biased and anti-Karachi policy of the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government.

The protest will be led by PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal. The announcement of the protest was made at an emergency meeting of the PSP's central executive committee and national council on Saturday.

The meeting criticised the politics of the Sindh government and decided to fight the case of Karachi on the streets without violating the law.