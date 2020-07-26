Corona infects one more in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Another patient tested positive for the coronavirus in the district on Saturday.

District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Corona Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan Paracha said that one more suspected patient of coronavirus reported positive for the viral disease, raising the number of infected patients to 901 in the district since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. They also said that seven more patients had recovered from the fatal infectious disease. They added that a total of 815 patients had recovered so far. Around 3,171 persons underwent for coronavirus test in which 2,225 reported negative for the disease.

They appealed the people to follow health protocols, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and ongoing smart lockdowns during the upcoming Eid to contain the fast-spreading disease and save precious lives.

They said that the virus could spread and infect more people if they did not adopt safety measures against the viral infection.