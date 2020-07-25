Pay fine or face cancellation: FGEHA decision troubles pandemic-hit community

Islamabad: A decision by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to increase the fine for the delay in construction of houses by over 400 percent has dealt a severe blow to the allottees, already struggling to cope with the financial impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

Many allottees are either retired or have meagre resources to survive in the prevailing situation. But, instead of providing some relief to the former government employees, the FGEHA has made their life even worse by massively increasing the fines. FGEHA issued notices to allottees that show monthly penalties increased from Rs1,000 to Rs10,000, depending on the plot's area.

The decision amid COVID-19 raises questions on the working of FGEHA that was constituted only to solve the residential problems of retired employees. "I am a retired government servant and can barely look after myself with the limited pension I get. Last week I received a notice from the Authority, directing me to pay over Rs130,000 fine for the delay in construction," said Munir Ahmad who has already cleared his dues, paying from whatever he had saved all his life.

"To my surprise, the foundation has raised the fine from Rs1000 per month to around Rs6,000 on my plot. The decision was taken in March when COVID-19 was spreading fast. There are no such fines elsewhere in Islamabad or Pakistan," he said. He wondered why such a penalty. "Why has the FGEHA chosen to do so in such hard times is rather shocking.

They want me to pay Rs6,000 each month from my pension as a fine. Is there no one to tell them that people have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus, he questioned saying businesses are at a standstill. My only son, who was looking after the expenditures of the house, has lost his job. We are facing the toughest times of our lives, and here comes the authority imposing penalties on us. It is unjust," he said

He called upon the authorities to take notice of this injustice. "Look, they decided to impose fines in 2016, but are collecting those fines from 2011 onwards. How come a 2016 decision is implemented in the back date and that too five years back."

Another former retired government employee said that sector G-13 was facing an acute water shortage. "How can they force us to construct a house when there's little or no water. First, they should ensure regular water supply and then force the allottees to construct their homes. The housing authority has not been able to ensure civic supplies, and yet they expect us to buy water and build houses."

Saleemuddin Ahmad, Assistant Director Revenue who issued notices to allottees of plots in G-13 when contacted, said the decision to raise the fine on smaller plots was taken in March. "We want the allottees to construct their houses, and that is the reason for the hike in fines." He warned that if the fine was not paid, the allotment could be cancelled.