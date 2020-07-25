Salute to medical heroes

I am a consultant orthopaedic and trauma surgeon at Chiniot General Hospital (CGH), Korangi, Karachi and I would like to share my experience of treating patients during the Covid-19 lockdown. Towards the end of March, all OPDs and even most orthopaedic departments in Karachi’s hospitals were closed down until further notice due to the pandemic.

During this difficult period, CGH chose to keep its orthopaedic unit functional, while following full operative safety protocols. The hospital was able to provide relief to many non-affording patients whose options for treatment were truly limited during this period. On June 9, I was diagnosed with Covid-19, which I likely contracted at the hospital. I would like to take this opportunity to commend all doctors that have worked tirelessly in the last six months, providing care to patients despite the risks involved. I am proud to be a member of a community that has proven its commitment to preserving human life around the world.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal Alam

Karachi