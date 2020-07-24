Woman, child among 17 injured in Parachinar explosion

PARACHINAR: At least 17 persons, including a woman and a child, were injured in a bomb explosion at Turi Bazaar in Parachinar, the headquarters of Kurram district, on Thursday.

Two out of the 17 injured were in a serious condition while one wounded person was referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition. Hur Hussain, an injured of the explosion, told the media that they were busy in purchasing fruit and vegetables when a bomb exploded with a big bang at Turi Bazaar.

Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad said that a high- level probe would be conducted into the bomb explosion to ascertain the exact cause of terror act and arrest the perpetrators. DSP, Parachinar, Najab Ali said that the cause of the explosion was an IED that had been fitted to a vegetable cart. However, his claim could not be confirmed by independent sources.

MNA Sajid Hussain Turi said that peace had been established in the region due to the matchless sacrifices of people and security forces. However, he said that the second blast in the area in recent days showed that some elements were trying to ruin the peace in Parachinar.

He urged the law enforcement agencies to unearth the elements involved in sabotage activities. Meanwhile, area residents gathered outside the local press club to stage a protest against terror act. Speaking to protesters, they said that such incidents were taking place in Parachinar and its surrounding areas time and again.