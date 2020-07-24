‘Solve teachers problems’

LAHORE : University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore’s Teaching Staff Association (TSA) has demanded the governor/chancellor instruct universities to remove obstacles in the application process regarding the problems of teachers and employees.

A meeting of the UET-TSA presided over by its president Dr Fahim Gohar Awan expressed concern over non-conduct of a third party audit and syndicate elections by the UET administration. “We appreciate the historic initiative of the governor to remove bureaucratic hurdles in university files. The management of the universities should also be instructed to remove the obstacles to the application process regarding the problems of teachers and employees,” said Dr Fahim. The UET-TSA demanded that just as other departments had been given 10 days to process the file, on similar notes, the administration within the public universities should also be given 10 days to respond the requests of teachers and employees.

PhD: Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Muhammad Abdullah in the subject of Sociology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Association of Health Literacy with Self-Rated and Subjective Wellbeing’.