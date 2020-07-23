Pindiites face problems after rain

Rawalpindi: Heavy early morning rain lashed different areas of the city that resulted in blockage of roads and choked drainage system especially in low-lying areas.

The rain inundated various streets in Dhoke Kala Khan where the people were not able to come out of their homes. Those who wanted to get to their workplaces also faced difficulty to reach the main road of the area.

The water also accumulated on post office road in F-Block (Satellite Town) due to which the motorists used alternative routes to access IJ Principal Road. The sewerage system got choked in various areas including Shamsabad, Pindora, Dina, Dhoke Najju, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Pir Wadhai, Dhoke Hassu, Chah Sultan, College Road and Tipu Road.

The roads linking Rawalpindi and Islamabad including Expressway, Murree Road and Double Road also witnessed blockage for quite sometime due to rain. The rain also raised the water level in Nullah Leh that is infamous for creating problems in the monsoon season for the people living in low-lying areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that contingents of Pakistan Army arrived last year to help the local administration in rescue operations in the areas along with Nullah Leh where water had flown into homes. The provincial government with the help of foreign donor agencies has already put in place sophisticated systems to predict and monitor flood in Nullah Leh. Though the rain caused problems for the people but it turned the weather pleasant and joy riders were seen enjoying the weather while riding bikes and motor cars.