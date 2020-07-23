Courts grill police over journalist’s abduction

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police to submit a report regarding the alleged abduction and subsequent release of senior journalist Matiullah Jan.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and also consisting of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel heard contempt proceedings against Jan over his alleged derogatory tweet against the court and its judges.

During the course of the proceedings, the court sought details regarding Jan’s abduction from the capital. Justice Ahmed asked why the police had not taken the journalist’s statement thus far. “What are the institutions doing?” he asked.

He said the government should take action on the matter and proceed in accordance with the law. The Attorney-General for Pakistan said immediate proceedings had been initiated in the matter. Advocate Latif Khosa, representing the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association, expressed concern over the abduction and said the journalist was picked up in broad daylight. He demanded that the kidnappers be identified from the CCTV footage available with the police.

The bench directed the Islamabad police to take the journalist’s statement and submit a Challan before the relevant court. With regards to the contempt of court proceedings, Jan sought time to file his written reply. The bench granted the journalist two weeks to hire a legal counsel and submit his reply. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of a petition with directions against Jan’s alleged abduction. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, expressing annoyance over the incident, said those responsible wanted to create panic.

Justice Minallah asked how anyone could dare to commit this act in police uniform in the presence of capital’s police. He said that there would be anarchy in the country if there was no rule of law.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Waqaruddin Syed told the court that a case had been filed against unknown people. Justice Minallah stated that this was “a test case for Islamabad police” after the CCTV footage of the incident was found.