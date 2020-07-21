‘Robber’ killed, two citizens injured in police encounter

A suspected robber was killed while two citizens were wounded in Jauhar Complex near Al-Azhar Garden on Monday.

The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. SHO Sacchal Haroon Korai said a man entered a barber shop and after getting his beard trimmed, he called his companion and both the men held the customers and shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint.

The suspects opened fire on one of the customers, Amir Chandio, and the barber for putting up resistance. The officer said a neighbouring shopkeeper informed them about the incident. Korai, who was on a routine patrol, immediately reached the scene where 35-year-old Arsalan was killed during an exchange of fire between the robbers and the police; however, the other suspect managed to escaped. The officer also claimed to have recovered a pistol and a snatched motorcycle from the deceased’s possession. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way. Separately, the Sacchal police claimed to have arrested two women for their alleged involvement in stealing sacrificial animals. According to SHO Haroon Korai, the women were trying to steal goats but they were caught red-handed. Their male companions managed to escape from the scene. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Girl ‘commits suicide’

A teenage girl jumped to her death from the balcony of the fourth floor of a multi-storey building on Ameer Khusro Road on Monday.

Rescuers transported the victim to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced her dead. She was identified as 15-year-old Tuham, daughter of Kashif. The Ferozabad police suspected that the girl had committed suicide; however, the actual reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.