Eight more COVID-19 patients die in Punjab

The fatality of eight more COVID-19 patients raised the death toll to 2,067 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 89,465 with the addition of 442 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday. Out of a total of 89,465 infections in Punjab, 86,685 citizens have contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 634,246 tests have been performed in the province. A total of 2,067 fatalities have been confirmed so far, while 65,009 patients have recovered and returned home. Some 22,389 are active cases and isolated at homes or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.