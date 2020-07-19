Centre, Sindh praise each others’ Covid-19 response

By News Desk

KARACHI/LAHORE: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday held a special session of the coronavirus in Sindh, during which federal and provincial ministers — who have often been at odds in their respective virus responses — praised each other’s approach to stem the virus.

The session came as Pakistan’s new coronavirus cases dipped below 2,000 on Saturday to 1979 infections with 47 deaths. Total cases thus far are 261,917 and the death toll is 5,522, according to official figures.

The NCOC’s special session was chaired by federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in Karachi, flanked by NCOC National Coordinator Lt-Gen Hamood Uz Zaman Khan and the central team of the forum. Asad Umar said the purpose of holding special sessions in provinces was to consult on core issues with provincial governments and also acknowledge their efforts in the fight against Covid-19. The forum lauded the test and tracing mechanism of Sindh and also acknowledged that it had “tremendously” implemented the test, trace and quarantine strategy.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, while hosting the NCOC exclusive session welcomed the NCOC central team and said the role of the NCOC in coping with the pandemic was “significant” and sessions of the NCOC in provincial capitals would enhance coordination and prove to be helpful for provincial management in fighting the pandemic.

Shah said at the outset of coronavirus outbreak, the provincial governments were facing issues related to hospitals’ facilities to treat Covid-19, which were collectively resolved by the federal and provincial governments.

He added that the health facilities were in a better position and the there was a need to take pre-emptive measures to manage Eidul Adha, Muharram and Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Asad Umar said the wearing of masks and compliance with SOPs were crucial in cattle markets along with a monitoring mechanism in place. “Decline in Covid-19 deaths and cases does not mean we can get complacent and avoid following safety protocols,” the minister said. “The doctors, paramedics, administration and law enforcement agencies of Sindh — including all provinces — had rendered meritorious services that deserve appreciation.”

Interior minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah said the guidelines were shared with the provinces where punitive action was launched against illegal cattle markets. The interior minister said a strong mechanism of control would also be in place to ensure strict compliance of SOPs. He added that developing guidelines for Muharram were also under way and would be shared with the provinces.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Adrius, Prime Minister’s Focal person on Covid-19, Dr Faisal Sultan, DG Operations and Plans NCOC Maj-Gen Asif Mehmood Goraya, provincial ministers for health, education, local government, Inspector General of Police Sindh, provincial chief secretaries through video link and others participated in the meeting.