Unequal distribution of development funds stopped: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

MULTAN: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said a new era of progress and development has started in the province. He was chairing a meeting at Multan International Airport after his arrival from Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday. South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Additional IGP Inam Ghani were also present in the meeting.

The chief minister also reviewed the Multan development package and law and order measures. He said that special funds had been allocated for Multan Division in the budget 2020-2021. The establishment of the South Punjab Administrative Secretariat (SPAS) would prove a milestone in solving the people’s problems without travelling to Lahore, he said.

Usman Buzdar said the establishment of SPAS was a gift from the government to the people of underprivileged areas. The chapter of unequal distribution of development funds has closed and the underprivileged regions are the prime focus of development according to the Prime Minister's vision, he remarked. He also directed administration for accelerating pace of development work with quality standards.

The administration must ensure transparency in expenditures and nobody would be allowed to misuse national resources. He directed police that no leniency would be tolerated in the protection of the people’s lives. He also ordered a crackdown against gangsters and criminals, stockists and profiteers to provide maximum relief to masses.

The official concerned should visit fields and monitor prices in markets on a daily basis to ensure relief for people, he said.