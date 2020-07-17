TNFJ team meets president, Muharram arrangements discussed

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Tehreek-e-Nifaz Fiqah-e-Jaffaria (TNFJ) called on President Arif Alvi to discuss arrangements for Muharramul Harram.

Allama Basharat Imami and Allama Haider Qamar Zaidi represented Quaid-e-Millat Jaffaria Agha Hamid Mousavi in the meeting chaired by President Arif Alvi. TNFJ team emphasized that all mourning processions should be escorted in accordance with the Mousavi Junejo agreement, says a Tehreek press release issued here.

It contended that mourning code of Quaid-e-Millat Jaffaria Agha Hamid Mousavi should be followed for peace and harmony in Muharram while the team observed that Milad-un-Nabi and mourning processions of Imam Hussain are manifestations of unity and brotherhood of the Islamic world.

TNFJ team maintained that there was no Shia-Sunni tension or differences in Pakistan and that they would always be united. It urged that FIRs based on the processions of martyrdom of Ali and martyrdom of Imam Jafar Sadiq should be quashed and ban on peaceful remembrances and preachers and founders of Majalis should be avoided.

It also emphasised that giving posts to banned organisations in meetings, peace committees and state institutions was a violation of the National Action Plan and that noose around the outfits receiving aid from foreign countries be tightened and peaceful and innocent people should be removed from the Schedule Four.

The banned outfits, it contended, should face action from the government authorities. Assurances were given to escort all licensed and traditional processions as before.