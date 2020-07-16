PA passes four bills on first day of session: Raja Basharat

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that four bills were passed on the first day of the Punjab Assembly session while three ordinances were handed over to the special committees for legislation.

Giving the details after the session, he said that the bills passed are: The Code of Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020, The Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Bill 2020, the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Bill and The Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2020.

The law minister said that Ravi Urban Development Authority Ordinance 2020, Punjab Undesirable Cooperatives Societies Amendment Ordinance 2020 and Punjab Cooperatives Societies Amendment Ordinance 2020 have been referred to the relevant committees. He stated that the legislative process will continue in the current session while the agenda includes the members' general resolutions and privileges motions.

Police performance reviewed: DIG Operations Lahore DIG Ashfaq Ahmed Khan chaired a performance review meeting of Model Town division police on Wednesday. He directed the officers to increase patrolling around the makeshift sacrificial animal markets to control swindling and theft incidents. He directed Dolphin Squad, PRU and Muhafiz Squad to patrol the roads adjacent to the markets. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in Eidul Aza and Muharramul Harram duties. He directed the officers to have close liaison with religious leaders and the organisers of processions and majalis.

condolences: Chairperson Board of Commissioners Punjab Healthcare Commission Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid has expressed her grief over the sad demise of Vice-Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Multan Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha.

In her condolence message on behalf of the PHC, she said the late professor was an excellent surgeon, teacher and a good human being, who served the medical profession selflessly, and his demise had caused an irreparable loss to the medical community. While offering condolences to the aggrieved family and friends, she prayed to the Almighty Allah for granting the deceased a higher status in Jannah and giving courage to all to bear the loss.