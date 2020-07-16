Work on Diamer-Bhasha Dam intentionally delayed: PML-N

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded a public apology from Imran Khan for intentionally delaying PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s initiated Diamer Bhasha dam work for over two years only because of political and personal prejudice and vengeance.

In her response to Imran’s speech on his visit to Diamer Bhasha Dam, Marriyum said Imran's petty and shallow politics of vindictiveness is costing the country and its people because of errors of two whole years, he delayed progress on a project of crucial national interest only to quench his unhealthy obsession with political victimisation of Nawaz Sharif and even his development work for this great country.

She pointed out that as the prime minister, Nawaz started the on-ground construction of the Diamer Bhasha Dam. Nawaz took up the Diamer Bhasha project when it was in the doldrums, approved the financial plan, cleared the roadblocks in the construction of the project, allocated the land for the dam and gave the nation the good news of start of its construction three years back. But, she alleged, the shameless, unapologetic and repeat Project-Thief PTI is once again trying to claim credit for something they had nothing to do with, exceptfor making matters worse by delaying its construction for over two years and increasing the project cost, which is their only special skill. The project was part of PML-N Quaid’s vision of ridding the country from energy shortage and water scarcity by adding 4500 megawatts to the national grid and irrigating millions of acres, she added.

The former information minister said Nawaz had directed full-throttle construction on the project from 2018, but the PTI government put it off till 2020. Nawaz's name is stamped on every project of national development and public welfare and those who know nothing but cussing and accusing can never fathom the hard word and devotion by Nawaz Sharif to make these projects come to life, she said.