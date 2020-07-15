Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan reopens

WANA: The Pak-Afghan border at Angor Adda point in South Waziristan tribal district, which remained closed for almost four months, was

reopened on Tuesday to boost trade activities between the two neighbouring countries.

This was stated by Sector Commander Brigadier Naiknaam Baig while taking to reporters here.

He said that the people of the area, particularly the youth would play their vital role for the development and maintaining peace in the area.

He said that the security forces were focused on maintaining peace, and law and order and resolving problems of the people as well. It was time to take benefit from the peaceful environment brought about after huge sacrifices rendered by the security forces and the people of erstwhile tribal areas, he added.