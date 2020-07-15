Protests against illegal arrest of Editor-in-Chief continue

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: The representatives of traders on Tuesday joined the workers of Geo and Jang group in their protest against the illegal and unjustified arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The workers of Geo and Jang Group are staging protests for the last 123 days for the release of the Editor-in-Chief, who is behind the bars in fake and fabricate case.

Addressing the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, Chairman joint Action Committee Nasir Chishti said the arrest of the Editor-in-Chief was only meant to stop the way of freedom of media in the country and to give a message that those who will raise their voice will be sent to jail.

Chairman Editorial Committee Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is leading the struggle for the freedom of media in the country. He said the Editor-in-Chief stuck to his principle of freedom of media and each and every worker of Geo and Jang Group stand united with him for the cause of freedom of media in the country.

Magazine Editor Jang Rawalpindi Farooq Aqdas said stopping the Editor-in-Chief from attending the funeral of his sister is an example of victimisation policy of the government.

Chief Reporter of Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said the workers of Geo and Jang Group will foil the conspiracies against independent media workers.

President People’s Trade Union Tariq Waheed Butt said the sugar thieves are out of the country, but those who raise voice for the people of the country are in jails. He condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release.

Leader of Traders of Rawalpindi Naveed Kanwal said the traders of the country stand with journalists for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. In Lahore, senior journalists, lawyers and social activists continued protest against the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release. Electronic Media Kamalia President Amjad Saeed, president Welfare Organisation for the Protection of Citizens Rights Kamalia Rana Muzaffar Ali Farooqi, Kamalia Press Club’s vice president Shafqat Hussain Rehmani, Ahsan Zia, senior journalist Maqsood Butt, Zaheer Anjum, Awais Qarni, Sher Ali Khalti, Jang Workers Union Secretary Muhammad Farooq, Munawar Hussain, Wajid, Shahid, Wahab Khanzada, Afzal Abbas and workers of Jang/Geo Group participated in the protest.

The protesters said they will not allow enemies of democracy and journalism to succeed while resolving to continue their struggle. They termed arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman attack on freedom of expression.

In Peshawar, the workers of the Daily Jang, Geo News and The News continued protest against the illegal detention of their Editor-in-Chief.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, urging the rulers to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him. They alleged that the government was using such tactics to press media.

In Pakpattan, the Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Rao Aneesur Rahman and others staged a demonstration against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They gathered in front of the press club and chanted slogans against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.