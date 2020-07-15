NAB okays probe against Nawaz, Shahbaz, Sartaj

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday approved an investigation against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for allegedly misusing the local government funds for construction of a road to his residence at Jati Umra, Raiwind.

The board met here with Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in the chair.

Deputy chairman, prosecutor general accountability, DG Operations and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The board also approved inquiries against the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and ex-foreign minister Sartaj Aziz.

Shahbaz allegedly misused authority for construction of a dual carriageway in Lahore for a private university whose chancellor was Sartaj Aziz.

The board also closed down investigations against Shahbaz Sharif, former secretary to the Punjab CM Javed Mehmood, former DG Lahore Development Authority Ahad Khan Cheema, and others with regard to allotment of plots due to absence of proof. The board also authorized corruption references against

CEO Ms ERPL Arshad Waheed and others for allegedly abusing authority.

The board authorized inquiries against former DIG Traffic Police Punjab Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan and others, MPA Punjab Mehr Hamid Rashid, Mehr Abdur Rauf, owners/ developers and others of Heaven Villas Faisalabad, Attiqur Rehman, Sheikh Ejaz Ahmed, former MPA and others, defaulting PhD scholars of Punjab University.

The board also authorized closing of inquiries against the management, officers, officials and others of FIEDMC Environment Management Company, Management/officers, officials and others of Lahore Transport Company and Gujranwala Waste Management Company due to absence of evidence.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the bureau was doing sincere efforts to make the country corruption-free with the priority to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.

He said the NAB had recovered record Rs466 billion from corrupt elements directly or indirectly and deposited it into the national exchequer.

“Different reputed national and international institutions have lauded the successes of NAB, which was an honour for the bureau,” he said. He said the NAB had no affiliation with any party, individual, or group but it was loyal to the state of Pakistan. “All resources are being utilised to recover the looted money from the corrupt,” he said.

He said all legal options were being explored to arrest the proclaimed offenders and after that, the law will take its course.

Meanwhile, in a press statement, the NAB said it was years-long policy of the Bureau that the details of the EBM were shared with the people, having no intention to hurt anyone.

“All the inquiries and investigations are initiated on the basis of alleged allegations, which are not final. The decision to go ahead with the cases is taken after listening to the point of view of the accused,” the NAB said in a statement.