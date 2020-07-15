Lack of PhD teachers: HEC bars admissions in IBA Karachi journalism department

KARACHI: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has barred the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi from admitting a Master of Science in Journalism. It is learned that the HEC has barred the IBA's Center for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) from pursuing a Master of Science in Journalism due to lack of PhD teachers and directed them to pursue a PhD. Do not give admission till you have PhD faculty after which IBA has stopped the process of admission in journalism.

IBA Karachi spokesperson Malahat confirmed that the IBA Karachi's Center for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) had stopped admissions for masters due to lack of PhD teachers on the instructions of the HEC. However, the service of one PhD teacher has been obtained while the service of another PhD teacher will be obtained in one to two months after which the HEC condition will be fulfilled and admission will be opened.

He said that the teaching process would continue for the students already enrolled in the Masters. It should be noted that the Center for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) was established during the tenure of former director Dr Ishrat Hussain with a US grant to provide professional training to Pakistani journalists.