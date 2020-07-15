Police solve mystery of blind murder

Rawalpindi : Police solved a mystery of blind murder regarding killing of Shafi who was found dead in pool of blood inside his home few days back in Ganjmandi area of Rawalpindi.

SP (Rawal Division) Rai Mazhar Iqbal stated that few days back, Ahsan (nephew of murdered Shafi) informed Ganjmandi police station about killing of his uncle inside his home. Ahsan said that on the unfortunate day, he dined with his uncle and a friend at his home and following the dinner left for his home and got information about killing of his uncle inside home with some sharp knife.

Ganjmandi police station registered FIR complaint of the Ahsan and during investigations police found Ahsan suspect on account of his statement and evidences collected from the crime scene.

With thorough investigations on part of SHO Ganjmandi, SP (Rawal) with assistance of forensic inspections held Ahsan, who confessed for killing his uncle along with his aide, Abdullah. Ahsan further stated before police that he use to inhale drugs along with Shafi. The murdered Shafi use to tell others under influence of drugs that he had abused Ahsan and to settle this molestation grudge, "I killed my uncle", said Ahsan.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police station held a bike-lifter and also recovered six stolen motorcycles from his possession. While, Kallar Sayedan Police arrested a drug dealer and recovered 56 bottles of liquor from him.

The detainee liquor supplier Arshad Mehmood confessed that he use to supply liquor in the areas of Kallar Sayedan, said police.

While Rawalpindi Police making crackdown on criminals and outlaws held six culprits for making display of arms on social media and threatening public. Sadi­qabad Police station arrested Riasat and also recovered pistol and 30 rounds, Civil Lines Police arrested Mohsin Mirza and recovered pistol with bullets.