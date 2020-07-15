Sirajul Haq wants action against sugar barons

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged that the unusual delay in taking the sugar barons to the dock despite clear directions of the top court is a proof that either the government was backing them or they are powerful.

The mafias are powerful, fearless and satisfied knowing that the rulers are unable to act against them, he alleged in a statement from Mansoora on Tuesday. On the other side, he said, the poor were desperate seeing no betterment in their lives as they were not provided any relief in past 22 months. He regretted the rulers had no interest in public welfare, the prices of the daily food items and utility bills were touching the skies. He said the country could not be put on the path of development without adopting the Islamic system in true spirit. He said the interest-free economy and a strong system of accountability were the need of the hour. Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said the Modi government was involved in worst crime against humanity in Occupied Kashmir. He said the India will have to face the consequences of its policies one day and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth would certainly bear fruit.