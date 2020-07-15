close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
AFP
July 15, 2020

Iran executes ‘US spy’

TEHRAN: Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for the United States by selling the CIA information on the Islamic republic’s missile programme, the judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday. Reza Asgari, an Iranian citizen, was executed last week, Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted as saying by the judiciary’s official website Mizan Online.

