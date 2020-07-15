Protest continues against arrest of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: The workers of the Daily Jang, Geo News and The News continued protest Tuesday against the illegal detention of their Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, urging the rulers to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him. They alleged that the government was using such tactics to press media.They recalled that the editor-in-chief of the biggest media group had been detained for the last 125 days without any crime.

This, they said, was the first case wherein an accused had been detained without completing investigations and without registering a case against him. The speakers deplored the bail application of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by the Lahore High Court. Quoting the constitutional experts, they said the NAB had no justification to detain a citizen in a 34 years old property case for which all the legal requirements had been fulfilled. They appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan chief justice to take suo motu action to provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been kept in detention without fulfilling legal requirements.