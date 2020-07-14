What class?

The other day Special Assistant to PM Khan Dr Shahbaz Gill gave a statement that low income people can never construct a house during their lifetime and the incumbent government has therefore launched PHS to support them.

The reality is that even for an honest officer of grade 20 ,it has become extremely difficult to serve his/her family basic daily food because of the shooting inflation. In Pakistan, survival is only for the richest. The government needs to address poverty, unemployment and inflation issues without blaming previous regimes.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad