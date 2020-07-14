‘54,658 patients recover’

LAHORE:Punjab has released the data and statistics about facilities, including treatment, high dependency units, isolation wards and ventilators available in all hospitals on directives from Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here Monday. As per the latest data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, around 54,658 patients have recovered from government hospitals and returned to their homes whereas in the last 24 hours, 3,047 patients have recovered from COVID-19.