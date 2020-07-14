close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

‘54,658 patients recover’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab has released the data and statistics about facilities, including treatment, high dependency units, isolation wards and ventilators available in all hospitals on directives from Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here Monday. As per the latest data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, around 54,658 patients have recovered from government hospitals and returned to their homes whereas in the last 24 hours, 3,047 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

Latest News

More From Lahore