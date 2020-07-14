UET By VC appointed NCEAC chairperson

LAHORE:Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Vice Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, has been appointed Chairperson of National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC) for a four-year term by the Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC). According to a press release, Dr Sarwar is a founding member of NCEAC, which was established in 2005. He has previously served the council as a member for eight years (2005-2013). He has also served NCEAC as Vice Chairperson and Acting Chairperson. Dr Sarwar received his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering, and MS and PhD degrees in Computer Engineering from Iowa State University, USA. He has also served on many HEC committees over the past two decades.