Robbers gang busted

Islamabad:The Shalimar police station has busted a gang of robbers involved in several crime incidents and recovered snatched cash, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special team under supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Sahlimar police station Sub- Inspector Suleman Shah along with other officials who successfully arrested three members of a criminal gang involved in snatching cash and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Bilal Zahoor, Adnan and Asad Mehmood while police team recovered snatched cash Rs1, 30,000, motorbikes and weapon along with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that their involvement in several cases of snatching in the various areas of the city, Cases have been registered against them and further investigation in underway from them.

Moreover, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saddar Circle Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Golra Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed Tanoli along with others officials impounded 12 vehicles during checking at various pickets and shifted them at police station for clearance. On checking through lab, these vehicles were found stolen from various districts including Islamabad. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddun Syed has appreciated this performance of Shalimar and Golra police teams and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of police teams. He said that those showing good performance would be encouraged.