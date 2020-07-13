Kashmir Martyrs Day: Shahbaz pays rich tribute to resilient Kashmiris

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif Sunday paid rich tribute to the martyrs and the resilient and relentless people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

In a statement on the Kashmir Martyrs Day, he said the people of Indian occupied Kashmir were questioning the international community, United Nation and its Security Council when would they get justice. Shahbaz said the names of those who sacrificed their lives fighting for freedom from the Dogra regime under the British Rule, would be written in golden letters in the history. He said Kashmiris proved on this very day that they value the honour of Islam and the Holy Quran more than their lives. "This resilience by 22 Muslims, who embraced martyrdom to complete the call for prayers, the Azaan, shows that Muslims cannot be defeated or subjugated.

“The roar of freedom struggle of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir still echoes through the occupied valley with full force," he said. Shahbaz said suppression by India had worsened in the occupied Kashmir after India's illegal annexation of the valley and imposition of a crushing curfew and a total communications blackout since August 5, 2019, which is extremely condemnable.

He said the people of occupied Kashmir deserve accolades and tribute of the highest order for they braved the brutality and fight every cruelty, tyranny of India with an iron will. He said these sacrifices by the people of Indian occupied Kashmir are the cornerstone of freedom and can never be forgotten. Shahbaz prayed for those martyred in IOK and strength for their families to brave the loss.

Shahbaz Sharif also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army in an intelligence based operation in North Waziristan. In a statement, issued on Sunday, he said sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Rizwan Khan, Shahbaz Yasin and Raja Waheed Ahmad offered big sacrifice for the country. He prayed for the departed souls and their families.