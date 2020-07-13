People trust Imran, says Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said the people of Pakistan still stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan as expression of solidarity by them with Imran Khan on social media is a reflection of their trust in him.

Commenting on social media micro-blogging site twitter trend Increasing Pakistan of Captain or Kaptan Ka Barhta Huwa Pakistan, the minister said that the people of Pakistan are with Prime Minister Imran Khan as they know that Imran Khan is trying to solve internal, external and economics problems faced by Pakistan.

In his tweet, Chohan said that the people of Pakistan have expectations from the prime minister for solution to the problems faced by the country. The People of Pakistan are united for the betterment under the leadership of Imran Khan.