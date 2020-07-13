BCCI delegation visits LCCI

BAHAWALPUR: A delegation of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) made a visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and exchanged matters of mutual understanding.

According to a press release issued here, the BCCI delegation led by its president Javed Iqbal Chaudhry visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and they held a meeting with LCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, senior vice president Ali Hassaam Asghar and vice president Mian Zahid Javed Ahmed. The matters of mutual understanding came under discussion. The presidents of the chambers of commerce and industry also inked a Memorandum of Understanding and exchanged shields. The BCCI leaders invited the LCCI leaders to invest in agro industries in Bahawalpur. They informed them that there were golden opportunities for the Lahore-based investors and industrialists to invest in Bahawalpur Industrial Estate spread over 500 acres of land.

PTI leader lauds PM’s efforts to put country on track of development: Asghar Joya, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on a track of development by introducing dynamic policies.

According to a press release issued here, he said that PM Imran Khan was a soldier of the founder of the country, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that due to the projects implemented by the PTI government, next generations would enjoy progress and prosperity all over the country. He said that earlier former rulers had looted the national exchequer of the country.