Punjab beingmade business hub: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government started work on 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Industrial Estates in just two years, while the previous governments established only three SEZs in 73 years.

He said that sincere endeavours were being made by his government, which had started bearing fruit, according to a handout issued here. About promotion of industries and trade, he said Punjab was now turning into a business hub. He said that within two years, the incumbent government had introduced such industrial reforms which would have been impossible by the previous rulers in even next 70 years.

He said the past rulers did nothing except for embarking on showy projects only to attain cheap popularity. He asserted that economic zones and industrial estates were being established on more than 10,000 acres of land. He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City would be established in Faisalabad over more than 3,000 acres of land and the project would ensure direct employment opportunities to 300,000 people. Industrial city, he said, would host more than 550 industrial units and the project would prove to be a game-changer.

The chief minister said, "We are bringing international companies to Pakistan and one-window system is being introduced in the industrial estates for facilitation. Industrial reforms by the Punjab government will pave the way for economic revival after the COVID-19 pandemic." He said that infrastructural work was going on in contiguous districts of other provinces for promotion of inter-provincial trade.

The economic progress of Punjab would bring about industrial revolution in Pakistan and the whole region, he hoped. Meanwhile, Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and Punjab Assembly members called on Chief Minister Sardar UsmanBuzdar here on Sunday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interests, political situation, development projects and problems of various constituencies came under discussion during the meeting, said a handout. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said,"We would not let the progress journey of Punjab halt. Consultations of assembly members would be given due importance in development projects.”

He maintained the journey of making real progress in Punjab had set off. He lamented that show off was done in the past instead of doing progress. The CM underscored that those hatching conspiracies would lag behind as before and new Pakistan would keep on advancing forward under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The CM said the elements doing undue criticism were creating obstacles in the journey of progress from the outset. He regretted that such elements caused immense loss to the national interests for the sake of their vested interests.

He vowed that the under-construction projects of health and education would be completed on priority basis. He said that game changer projects like Jalalpur Canal and Greater Thal Canal were also being launched. He asserted, “We would change destiny of the under-developed areas.” He maintained that progress was everyone’s right adding that every city and corner of Punjab would be benefited from the fruits of progress.

The PMPAs who called on the CM included Rana Shahbaz Ahmed, Syed Abbas Shah, Muhammad Ali Qureshi and Sahibzada Ghazeen Abbasi.

reviews drainage system: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited various areas of the provincial capital without protocol and reviewed drainage system after rain. He inspected water drainage arrangements being made on Jail Road, Mall Road, Lawrence Road and other areas, says a handout issued here Sunday.

The CM expressed his satisfaction over consolidated arrangements being made for water drainage. However, he expressed his indignation after seeing stagnant water lying in few areas and issued on the spot orders to Wasa officials for water drainage.

The CM directed Wasa and administrative officers to remain present in the field and asserted that officers concerned should also remain present on their duties instead of relaxing in their homes as he is himself present in the field to oversee water drainage situation.

Usman Buzdar emphasised that it was our basic responsibility to resolve the people’s problems. He said, ”. The CM appreciated that better water drainage arrangements had been made by Wasa in cities.