Confirmed cases number down by 28pc

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar Saturday said the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the country was gradually decreasing and since June 20, the number had been decreased by 28 percent.

Meanwhile, 64 more died of the complications related to COVID-19, taking the tally to 5170. Total cases reached 248,135 mark by Saturday.

“On June 20, there were 2,969 corona patients on oxygen out of which 546 were on ventilators; however, by the grace of Allah Almighty, the number of patients on oxygen has come down to 1,762 whereas the number of patients on ventilators has reduced to 394 showing a decline of 28 percent,” Asad Umar said in a tweet. He said the government’s strategy of smart lockdown and administrative measures to ensure implementation of SOPs and above all the better attitude of common people in this regard had helped contain the virus.

Asad, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Corona, advised the people to follow all the precautionary measures issued by the health department that would not only help safeguard them from the virus, but the livelihood of common people would also continue.

However, he warned that if the people would not follow SOPs, the situation in Pakistan too could become out of control, as it had happened in the US, Brazil and India. The nationwide confirmed cases rose to 246,000 and deaths to 5,100.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,452 new cases of coronavirus emerged in Sindh when 10,815 samples were tested, raising the tally to 1,038,20 cases, while 34 more patients died raising the death toll to 1,747. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued by the CM House on Saturday. He said 10,815 samples were tested which detected 1,452 new cases that constituted detection rate to 13 percent. He said so far 5,64,491 samples had been tested all over Sindh against which 1,038,20 cases emerged, of them 58 percent or 60439 patients have recovered, including 1274 overnight.

Murad said currently 41,634 patients were under treatment of whom 39,967 were in home isolation, 402 at the isolation centers and 1,265 in different hospital. He said the condition of 743 patients was critical, including 109 patients who had been shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM Sindh, out of 1,452 new cases, 585 belonged to Karachi, among them 179 in South, 111 East, 100 Malir, 79 Central, 68 Korangi and 48 West. He said Shaheed Benazirabad had 113 cases, Shikarpur 111, Dadu 88, Hyderabad 75, Jacobabad 65, Sanghar 39, Sujawal 44, Kashmore 35, Umerkot 30, Naushehroferos 26, Kambar 23, Ghotki 15, Badin 13, Thatta 11, Jamshoro six, Larkana four, Khairpur two and Matiari one.

The chief minister urged people to take appropriate measures to stay safe. In Punjab, corona killed 13 more people while the number of cases reached 85,991 after registration of 730 new cases till Saturday noon. According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total number of deaths has reached 1,985. The health department confirmed that 275 new cases were reported in Lahore, 3 in Nankana Sahib, 7 in Kasur, 17 in Sheikhupura,84 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Jhelum, 13 in Attock, 17 in Chakwal, 9 in Gujranwala, 9 in Sialkot,46 in Gujrat,15 in Mandi Bahauddin,17 in Multan, 22 in Vehari, 31 in Faisalabad,2 in Chineot, 12 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Jhang,19 in Rahimyar Khan,14 in Sargodha,12 in Mianwali,1 in Khoshab, 5 in Bhakkar,4 in Bahawalnagar, 18 in Bahawalpur,4 in Lodharan, 16 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 5 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 1 in Layyah,14 in Sahiwal and 17 in Okara and 11 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pakpattan district during last 24 hours till the filing of this news. The Punjab Health Department has conducted 581,231 tests so far, while 53,863 confirmed cases have been recovered all together. The Punjab Health Department has also urged the masses to follow the SOPs.