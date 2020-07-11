Rs7.7 bn disbursed among 643,539 deserving people in Faisalabad Division

FAISALABAD: A sum of Rs 7.7 billion has so far been disbursed among 643,539 deserving people in the four districts of Faisalabad division under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

This was told by Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a briefing here. He said that 141 counters had been set up at 42 centres across the division for implementation of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme and Rs 12,000 per person were being provided at a rapid pace after biometric verification.

In Faisalabad district, 352,478 beneficiaries got the amount, 80,239 in Chiniot, 125,377 in Jhang and 85,445 in Toba Tek Singh, he added.

He said that during the biometric verification some applicants were also given their remaining dues and all the process was continued in a transparent manner. The commissioner said that deputy commissioners of all four districts, education and other officers, police, Pak Army and Rangers were also performing duties.

He informed that sanitizer was also available on the entrance of the centres to facilitate the public while social distancing was also being ensured to protect the people from coronavirus.

He said that comprehensive monitoring of all centres would continue till the completion of the Ehsaas programme. Price control magistrates: A meeting of the price control magistrates was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner informed that the Punjab government had fixed the price of a 20kg flour bag at Rs 860. He directed the price control magistrates to ensure sale of flour bags at the fixed rate. He also directed them carry out physical verification of stocks in flour mills.