In a pair of historic rulings, the US Supreme Court has rejected President Trump's claim of absolute immunity under the law. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the court's two decisions, declaring, "In our system, the public has a right to every man's evidence," and "since the founding of the Republic, every man has included the President of the United States." This is called rule of law and this is how the US Supreme Court maintains rule of law.

Rule of law is a principle under which all persons, institutions, and entities are accountable to laws that are publicly promulgated, equally enforced, independently adjudicated. I know not when rule of law will become a reality in this land of ours and those who are convicted by the courts will not be placed at the helm of affairs as we see and experience. If this society and state really want to survive, those who are in power and authority must choose rule of law.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad