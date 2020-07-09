‘Steps taken to reform institutions, ensure merit, transparency at all levels’

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the government is eliminating political interference from national institutions and tax evasion will never be accepted. In the past, merit was ignored but it will not happen now, said the governor while talking to Nazir Chauhan, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Ch Khalid Gujjar, PTI leader, Ch Mian Waheed and others at Governor House here on Wednesday.

Political and other important issues were discussed during the meetings. Punjab governor on the occasion said that PTI was taking steps to reform the institutions, ensuring merit and transparency at all levels as promised.

He also said that institutions were being strengthened in real sense at the local level. He said that the preparation of locally manufactured ventilators is a great achievement for Pakistan. We will move forward with similar achievements in every field and make the country strong and prosperous, he said.