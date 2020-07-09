Pakistan, China mull opening border from next week

KARACHI: Pakistan and China have considered a proposal to resume border trade from next week with stakeholders advising restriction on the number of cargoes to avoid crowding at the dry port, it was learnt on Wednesday.

The proposal came under discussion during a meeting between Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razaq Dawood and Chinese ambassador. It was proposed that the border might be opened from Wednesday (15th July) so that appropriate arrangements could be made.

Representatives from Pakistan Customs, Federal Investigation Agency and National Logistics Cell advised that not more than 10 cargo trucks might be allowed from Chinese side each day so that crowding at Sost border might be avoided, according to the ministry of commerce.

The proposal came on the heels of second wave of the novel coronavirus in China that turned out as the epicenter of the pandemic. But, its impact is not as severe as that of the previous outbreak.

The meeting particularly discussed the issues related to opening of border and release of 186 containers.

Chinese ambassador said the border could be opened on temporary basis for release of 186 containers as special arrangement until situation of Covid-19 is normalized.

When the Chinese officials were informed that the ministry of commerce invited feedbacks from Chinese embassy and customs on certain proposals of opening modalities, the envoy replied Chinese and Pakistani ministry of foreign affairs should be in direct coordination to address the issues.

Both sides may consult and mutually agree on any suitable date for opening of the border, he said, adding that the border could be operationalised at least on one week prior notice.

Border crossing usually remains closed from the November-end to April due to winter. This time around the normalcy has not yet returned even until July. Sost dry port, or Khunjerab Pass, is the only land route located in Pakistan’s Gilgit region and Chinese underdeveloped Xinjiang region.

Non-government Pakistan-China Institute reported that the border trade between China and Pakistan increased 47 percent to $856.3 million last year. The cargo shipment between two countries reached approximately 66,600 tons between January and November 2019.

China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner with bilateral trade value of nearly $16 billion with benefit oddly skewed to Chinese side. Phase I of the China-Pakistan free trade agreement came into operation in 2007 and was widely criticised for failing to provide preferential access for Pakistani exports into the large Chinese markets.